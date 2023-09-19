Ja'Marr Chase is as sick of the Bengals lackluster offense as you are
Chase urges his offense to "take a chance"
The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 and their offense only looked good for one quarter out of eight. Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated with his team's production so far and said as much when speaking to the media on Monday.
Through two games this season, the Bengals' offense has scored 20 points. Chase has only had 10 catches for 70 yards in those two games and has been kept out of the end zone. It's understandable why Chase is frustrated with his team's lack of production and he sounded off about it.
Ja'Marr Chase wants his offense to do more
Chase's longest reception so far this season has been for 13 yards and he was asked what can help the team expand on that. He said they needed to take more shots downfield, something they haven't been doing this season. "Take a chance" Chase said about throwing down the field.
The Bengals will eventually get things sorted out on offense and figure out a way to get Chase back to his normal explosive self but right now, the former fifth overall pick has a right to be frustrated with his lack of production.
The good news is that after a miserable Week 1 performance where he was held to zero catches, Tee Higgins had an explosive outing in Week 2. Chase's explosive performance should be coming soon.