Ja'Marr Chase says the Bengals are used to proving people wrong
Ja'Marr Chase has been a member of the Cincinnati Bengals for two years and in both of those years, the team has made the playoffs. Chase was a huge part in why the stripes got to the Super Bowl during his rookie season and when the confetti fell on the eventual champions (the Rams... sigh), a lot of people looked back on the Bengals' season and thought it was a fluke.
Chase spoke to the media ahead of the team's Wild Card game against the Ravens and noted that his squad is used to proving people wrong because they did it all of last season and all of this season as well.
No one expected the Bengals to make the playoffs in 2021 but they did just that. Heck, a lot of people criticized the team for taking Chase at No. 5 overall instead of Penei Sewell, who would have been a huge boost for their offensive line. Chase responded with a sensational rookie season and no one really talks about that draft story anymore.
Ja'Marr Chase: "This isn't really us living up to the hype, it's us proving people wrong."
This season, the Bengals entered the season with an absolutely brutal schedule and things didn't get off to a great start, as the good guys fell to 0-2 after two weeks of action. Sitting in an 0-2 hole allowed some people to pile onto the Bengals and stick to their claim that the team's run in the 2022 playoffs was a fluke. Well... Here they are poised for another big run again.
Chase wasn't as dominant this year as he was during his rookie year but that's because he missed five games due to injury. He still surpassed 1,000 yards receiving, however, proving what a freak of nature he is.
Chase is right about the 2022 Bengals though. This team is the champion of proving people wrong and they'll get to do so again over the next month.