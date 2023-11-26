Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass while holding onto his mouthguard
Well that's one way to use the mouthguard...
As the Cincinnati Bengals battle the hated Pittsburgh Steelers in a key AFC North showdown, Ja'Marr Chase is going to be relied on a lot. The Bengals won't have Joe Burrow for the duration of the 2023 season and that means that Chase has to step up and make big plays for Jake Browning, the backup quarterback.
In the third quarter, Browning targeted Chase, who caught the ball and set the Bengals up in the red zone. Chase managed to catch the ball despite having his mouthguard in his hand.
Ja'Marr Chase doesn't need empty hands to catch passes
Chase has already proven himself to be one of the best receivers in the league but he's going to need to play his best ball to help his quarterback out. The Bengals are still mathematically alive in the playoff hunt but it'll be tricky to make a true run without Burrow.
Plays like this can go a long way to getting a victory.