Ja'Marr Chase is clearly agitated following Bengals' offensive slog
"I'm always f***ing open."
The Cincinnati Bengals got the doors blown off of them by the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. No one really expected this, as the Titans were one of the worst offenses in the league coming into the game and the Bengals defense was coming off a smothering game on Monday night.
Well, the final score was 27-3 in favor of the Titans. Now the Bengals are 1-3 and the players are starting to get frustrated. Ja'Marr Chase is one of those players.
When speaking to the media following the double-digit blowout loss, Chase was asked if he feels like he has the space to get open. He responded with: "I'm open. I'm always f***ing open."
Ja'Marr Chase is sick of the Bengals' lackluster offense
Chase had a pretty good game in the grand scheme of things, finishing with seven catches for 73 yards and averaging 10.4 yards per catch. Joe Burrow just couldn't continue feeding him despite the wide receiver being open. He was sacked three times and hit another four times total.
It was a bad day for everyone and Chase has a right to be annoyed. He said from the beginning that his quarterback shouldn't be out there if he's not healthy and Burrow clearly isn't healthy. It's time for the Bengals to let Burrow rest up because this season isn't going anywhere if he's out there playing this poorly.