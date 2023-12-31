Is Ja'Marr Chase playing today? (Latest injury update for Bengals vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 17)
The latest injury update for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
By Peter Dewey
The Cincinnati Bengals may get a key piece of their offense back in action for the playoff push in Week 17.
Star receiver Ja’Marr Chase reportedly plans to test his shoulder pregame to see if he can play. There is optimism the star wideout will suit up, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Chase missed the team’s Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he can play, he will give Jake Browning a huge boost on the outside.
Ja’Marr Chase injury status for NFL Week 17 game vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Chase is listed as questionable for Week 17 due to a shoulder injury.
Best Cincinnati Bengals prop bet for Week 17 vs. Chiefs
Ja’Marr Chase OVER 59.5 receiving yards
If Chase plays, he’s a solid bet to go OVER 59.5 receiving yards – a line he has cleared in nine games this season.
Even in the matchup where he injured his shoulder, Chase finished with four receptions for 64 yards. So, he could clear this prop even with limited reps on Sunday.
With the Bengals needing a win to stay truly alive in the playoff picture, I expect Chase and Tee Higgins to see a steady diet of touches from Jake Browning.
Whether you decide to tail or fade this pick, you can come out a winner at FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 17.
New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Ja’Marr Chase injury history
Chase has been very healthy in his NFL career, only missing four games due to a hip injury he suffered last season prior to this shoulder injury.
- Oct. 2022: Inguinal Hip Fracture and Tear – missed four games
- Dec. 2023: Shoulder – missed one game
When is Ja’Marr Chase coming back?
Chase appears to be on track to suit up in Week 17. With the Bengals’ playoff hopes on the line, it’s possible that he plays on Sunday to attempt to keep the team alive.
The Bengals play the Cleveland Browns in Week 18.
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
- Ja’Marr Chase – questionable
- Jalen Davis – questionable
Kansas City Chiefs injury report
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire – questionable
- Isiah Pacheco – questionable
- Mecole Hardman – questionable
- Donovan Smith – out
- Kadarius Toney – out
- L'Jarius Sneed – questionable
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.