Ja'Marr Chase performance and other stats that made us smile in Week 6 win

Joe Burrow vs the Saints:



🐅 28/37 (75.7%)

🐅 300 passing yards

🐅 8.1 YPA

🐅 3 passing TDs, 0 INTs

🐅 126.0 passer rating

🐅 25 rushing yards

🐅 1 rushing TD



Burrow in the Bayou is unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/2JMqScUeqr