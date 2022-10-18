Ja'Marr Chase performance and other stats that made us smile in Week 6 win
The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column with their Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints. It was a win in which the offense looked to be back on track while the defense had some issues stopping the run. When these two sides both start playing well, the Bengals will be a tough team to beat.
For now, however, let's take a look at the stats that had us jumping for joy.
Ja'Marr Chase final numbers
This was Chase's best game of the season and he was due for a breakout game after getting double-teamed throughout the year. Chase finished with seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including the 60-yard game-winner in the fourth quarter.
Chase averaged 18.9 yards per catch and showed that while teams are more capable of slowing him down this year, he can still make magic happen and change the game in a snap.
Joe Burrow 0 interceptions
Burrow had his best game of the season, tossing for 300 yards and three touchdowns while dashing for another score but the stat from him that made fans the happiest was that he didn't throw an interception. In fact, since Burrow tossed four ugly interceptions in Week 1, he's thrown just one pick since then.
There was a time last season when Burrow led the league in interceptions so it's been nice to see him cut back on those this year.
Zero TDs surrendered in second-half
I know this hasn't been a big thing considering the team is 3-3 but it is impressive that the Bengals have STILL yet to surrender a touchdown in the second-half. The defense was shaky against the Saints, especially in the run game, but the unit settled in and managed to force New Orleans to two field goals, which in turn, helped propel them to victory.
At some point, the Bengals are going to surrender a second-half touchdown but for now, this is an impressive streak that has helped keep the team in games.
Which stats from the Bengals' 30-26 victory over New Orleans made you smile?