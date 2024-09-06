Ja'Marr Chase provides interesting update on his status ahead of season opener
For the first time since the start of training camp, Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase spoke to media members about his current contract situation ahead of the team's regular season opener against the New England Patriots this weekend. Chase was a non-participant throughout training camp and preseason play as he seeks an extension with the Bengals.
Ja'Marr Chase thinks a new contract is close
With speaking with media, Chase revealed that he feels like an acceptable contract extension is within reach, and in the meantime he will be a "game time decision" for the game against the Patriots. Chase said that he viewed today as the deadline to get a deal done.
The fourth-year receiver said that he would likely be limited in action if he did take the field on Sunday, but he also added there's a chance that he could suit up even if he hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal quite yet. Things seem to be moving in the right direction, at least, and that could be enough to get the star receiver out on the field.
Bengals fans will be happy to hear that Chase said he would still like to remain in Cincinnati long-term, and that he's confident that a deal will ultimately get done.
“I’m confident it’ll get done. I know my worth. I'm sure they know my worth, too."
Chase was also asked about his desire to beat the contract of his friend, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, by a single penny. The star receiver quipped that if he does beat out Jefferson, he wants it to be by more than a penny.
“If I want to beat Justin, I want to beat the s**tout of Justin. Not by a penny, brother.”
So there you have it. Things seems to be trending in the right direction, but they're not quite there yet. There's still about 48 hours to go before kickoff for the opener against New England, and a lot can happen in two days.
At this point, it seems like it's on the Bengals to just make the right offer and put this entire mess to bed. It's not a situation that the team needs lingering around once the season starts, especially considering the lofty goals that the organization has for the upcoming campaign. Stay tuned, Bengals fans.