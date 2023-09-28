Which jerseys are the Bengals wearing in Week 4 vs. Titans?
White jerseys, white pants, black socks
The Cincinnati Bengals are hitting the road for the first time since Week 1. This time, they'll be heading on down to Nashville, Tennessee for a date with the Tennessee Titans.
Both of these teams are 1-2 and got there in different ways. The Bengals started 0-2 and just got in the win column on Monday night with a 19-16 win over the Rams. The Titans started 0-1, then won in Week 2 over the Chargers, and then got demolished by the Browns this past weekend.
The Bengals have owned the Titans in recent years, winning three straight against the team in Tennessee. Will their good luck continue? What outfits will they be sporting for what's hopefully a fourth-straight win against the Titans?
Which jerseys are the Bengals wearing vs. Titans?
The Bengals are on the road so they'll be rocking their traditional road attire of white jerseys. They'll also be donning white pants and black socks and the traditional orange and black helmet.
We'll see if this uniform continues to be good luck for the Bengals as they clash with the Titans once again. The last two games have come down to the wire but the good guys have come out victorous. Will they do so once again?