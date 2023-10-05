Which jerseys are the Bengals wearing in Week 5 vs. Cardinals?
The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road for the third time this season and they're hoping to get back in the win column after starting 1-3. They're 0-2 on the road but a win against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale is realistic.
These two teams couldn't have been more different entering the season. One team had Super Bowl aspirations while the other looked like it was trending toward landing the number one pick in next year's draft. Yet here they are in Week 5, both sitting at 1-3.
For the Cardinals, a 1-3 record is beating the expectations set upon them entering the season. For the Bengals, a 1-3 record is a massive disappointment.
But, that's a story for another day. Let's look at what uniforms the Bengals will be rocking when they take on the Cardinals in the desert.
Which jerseys are the Bengals wearing vs. Cardinals?
The Bengals will sport their traditional white road jersey with black pants and white socks this week.
According to Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network, the Bengals are 4-3 in this uniform combination. He also notes that their most recent win in this attire was late last season against the New England Patriots where they got off to a big lead but then the defense had to come up with a big play late in the game to clinch it.
Hopefully, these jerseys can help get the team back into the win column because another loss will certainly sink the Bengals' season.