Which jerseys are Bengals wearing in Week 8?
This weekend's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers is a big one and will dictate how the rest of Cincinnati's season goes. A loss would put them at 3-4 and normally, it might not be a huge deal but with the rest of the AFC North sitting above .500, that might be the dagger as far as them winning the division goes.
The 49ers have lost two straight games and appear to be in a bit of a rut. That means this game doesn't seem nearly as daunting as it did when the Bengals entered their bye week but as we all know, anything can happen. The Niners are a well-coached team and will give the Bengals everything they've got.
When the Bengals take the field for their Week 8 match-up against the 49ers, they'll be rocking their white jerseys, black pants with orange and black stripes, and white socks.
A win against the Niners would be huge for the Bengals because their schedule doesn't get any easier after this. They'll host the Bills and Texans in back-to-back weeks and then hit the road for a Thursday night game in Baltimore. They need all of the wins they can get, especially in the ultra competitive AFC North.