Which jerseys are Bengals wearing in Week 9?
The Cincinnati Bengals are returning to a familiar uniform this week for their Sunday night mashup with the Buffalo Bills. It's an important game for both sides, as the Bengals can move to 5-3 and the Bills can try and close the gap between them and the Dolphins in the division.
The Bengals wore their black jerseys, white pants with orange stripes, and orange socks as recently as Week 6 against the Seahawks. They won that game to get back to .500 are hoping the uniform combo brings them luck again this week in their biggest game of the season.
As Jay Morrison mentions in the tweet above, the Bengals are 3-3 while wearing this uniform combination and can move to 4-3. They'd be 5-3 overall on the season and in good position to make a run for the playoffs, something that seemed unlikely when the team was 1-3 and not playing good football.
This is a totally different team now though and the rest of the league should be fearful of the run the Bengals are about to go on. It continues on Sunday night against the Bills.