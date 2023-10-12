Which jerseys are Bengals wearing in Week 6?
The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to get to .500 at their Week 7 bye but first, they have to take down the Seattle Seahawks. This is a huge game for Cincinnati but luckily, the good guys are returning home for this pivotal Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
With this being a home game, the Bengals won't be rocking their white jerseys. What attire will they be donning for their showdown with the Seahawks?
Bengals uniform watch for Week 6 vs. Seahawks
This week, the Bengals will sport their black jerseys with white pants lined with orange stripes and will also be wearing their orange socks. Per Jay Morrison, the mannequin in the locker room that displays the fit for the upcoming game was in a Tee Higgins so does this mean that he'll be back for this one?
The Bengals offense finally got going this past week, even without Higgins, but having him back would only help Joe Burrow continue to find his rhythm after a tough start to the season.
This is the Bengals' last game before their Week 7 bye and it's a huge one. Let's hope this uniform combo serves them well when they try to get back to .500.