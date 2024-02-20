Joe Burrow 2024 NFL MVP odds (Oddsmakers predicting Bengals quarterback bounces back post-injury)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's MVP odds for the 2024 NFL season are extremely intriguing.
By Peter Dewey
The 2023 season was a forgettable one for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, as he led the Bengals to just a 5-5 record before missing the rest of the season with a wrist injury.
Burrow’s season was plagued by injuries, including a calf ailment that happened in training camp and limited him early on in the 2023 season.
That caused Burrow to get off to a slow start in two straight seasons. He had an extremely slow start in the 2022 campaign, getting picked off four teams in the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite that, oddsmakers are bullish on Burrow being a mainstay in the MVP conversation in the 2024 campaign. The former No. 1 overall pick is third in the 2024 NFL MVP odds, behind only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
Burrow has thrived against Mahomes in his career, and if he can lead Cincy (who will face a last-place schedule in 2024) to a division title, he may have a chance to capture the first MVP of his career.
2024 NFL MVP odds
Joe Burrow among top contenders to win 2024 NFL MVP
Even though Burrow hasn’t gotten preseason MVP hype like Mahomes and Allen in recent seasons, it’s hard to look past what he’s done when healthy.
He threw for 34 and 35 touchdowns in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage in the 2021 campaign. Last season, he was on pace to push for 30 scores again before his season ended early.
Since the top five MVP candidates are all in the AFC, it’ll likely come down to which player can lead his team to the most success in the 2024 season, unless one of the quarterbacks severely outperforms the others stats wise.
Burrow could have an easier path to a division title, as the Bengals should face a weaker strength of schedule after finishing in last in the AFC North in the 2023 season.
Health will be a concern for Burrow given his injury history, but he also has some of the best weapons in the NFL with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins – if Cincy brings back Higgins on a new deal or with the franchise tag.
If oddsmakers are buying a Bengals bounce-back season after injuries derailed the 2023 campaign, Burrow should be firmly in the mix for MVP.
