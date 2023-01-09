Joe Burrow gives an absolute boss answer on Bengals' championship window
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals finished their 2022 regular season with a double-digit win over the Baltimore Ravens, who they'll now face in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Following the win, Burrow spoke to the media and was asked about the Bengals' window. For those who might be unfamiliar with the terminology, a "window" in sports is the best time for a team to win a championship. A lot of the time it's when a quarterback is on a rookie deal because it allows the team to spend a lot of money on the necessary pieces.
Burrow was asked this question on Sunday and gave the best possible answer.
Joe Burrow: "Our window is always open."
Burrow has cemented himself as one of the top-tier quarterbacks in the league alongside Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen so honestly, yeah, I'd agree that the Bengals are going to be threats to win the Super Bowl every year that he's healthy and under center.
The problem they'll face here soon, however, is paying Burrow as a franchise quarterback deserves to be paid and then continuing to afford talent to surround him with.
The Bengals will have to answer these questions in the offseason and unfortunately, they won't be able to keep everyone, especially if they sign Burrow to a long-term deal. The championship window is still absolutely wide-open though in Cincinnati and that's really exciting for the stripes.