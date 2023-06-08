Who is Joe Burrow's agent and who else do they represent?
The Cincinnati Bengals spent the number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Joe Burrow, who was coming off a tremendous senior season at LSU. Three months before joining the Bengals, Burrow chose an agent to represent him at the pro level.
Adam Schefter reported the news when it broke that Burrow would be represented by CAA Sports.
This is important knowledge to have now because Burrow is set to receive a massive pay raise before the 2023 regular season gets underway. The former No. 1 overall pick out of LSU missed a chunk of his rookie year due to an injury but in year two -- his first full season -- he led his Bengals to their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season.
In year three, Burrow once again got the Bengals to heights the fans hadn't been used to, leading them to the AFC title game. They came up short but it's clear that Joey B is the real deal. Now, as a result, it's time for him to get paid like a franchise quarterback deserves to be.
Joe Burrow's agent is going to help him get a massive pay day.
According to his profile on Spotrac, Burrow is represented by Brian Ayrault of CAA Sports. According to Fanspo, Ayrault represents players such as Joey Bosa, Leonard Floyd, and Ryan Tannehill.
Tannehill landed a four-year deal worth $118 million following the 2019 season where he led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game. Floyd recently signed a one-year $7 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, according to Spotrac. Bosa signed a huge five-year $135 million deal before the 2020 season and while he's not a quarterback, it goes to show what kind of contracts Ayrault is able to land for his clients.
His job is to get his clients the best deal possible so even though Bengals fans are hoping to see Burrow take a hometown discount, that's not what Ayrault wants for his client. He'll want to make sure his client is the highest-paid signal-caller in the league.
The latest quarterback contract was the Ravens' deal for Lamar Jackson, which was a five-year deal worth $260 million with $185 million of that guaranteed, per Spotrac. Burrow has accomplished more than Jackson in a shorter amount of time so it'd make perfect sense if his deal surpassed what Jackson earned.
Before Jackson got paid, Jalen Hurts -- the losing quarterback of this year's Super Bowl -- signed a five-year deal worth $255 million. That made him the highest-paid player in the league when he initially signed it but as we saw, Jackson's deal nixed that.
Burrow and Justin Herbert are the lone quarterbacks waiting to be paid and Ayrault is going to see to it that his client gets the most chunk of change possible. That's his job after all.
Whatever Joe Burrow earns with his next deal, he's shown that he's more than deserving of it.