Joe Burrow is already trash talking the Chiefs
Burrow wants all the smoke with Kansas City.
The start of the 2024 NFL season is still months away, but that isn't stopping Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow from getting some friendly trash talk in when it comes to his team's rivalry with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
During a recent appearance on the "New Heights" podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Burrow expressed some major confidence when it comes to Cincinnati's ability to take down Kansas City.
"We both work really hard at what we do. They got great players, we've got great players," Burrow said, via Sports Illustrated. "I think we match up pretty well with them. We're kind of built to beat them... Both teams have big time players on defense, big time defensive lines, so it makes for great matchups."
Burrow knows Chiefs are still the "gold standard"
You have to like a confident quarterback. Plus, Burrow and the Bengals have had some success against Kansas City in recent years, most memorably when they bested the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in 2022.
However, the Chiefs have won the past two Super Bowls, while the Bengals are still searching for their first in franchise history. Burrow is well aware of this discrepancy, and he recently admitted that the Bengals are still looking up at the Chiefs, even if he feels confident in their ability to beat them.
"They're the gold standard right now," Burrow said of the Chiefs. "They've been to what, six straight AFC championships and four of the last [five] Super Bowls? So that's where we want to be."
The good news for Burrow and the Bengals is that they'll get an opportunity to walk the walk after talking the talk, as Cincinnati is slated to play a game in Kansas City next season. Plus, the possibility always exists that the two teams will meet in the postseason again.