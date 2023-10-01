Joe Burrow still believes that Bengals are a playoff team despite 1-3 start
It's going to be tough sledding to get there, Joe...
The Cincinnati Bengals had a chance to get back to .500 in Week 4 but instead, promptly got blown out by the Tennessee Titans. The Titans clobbed the Bengals to the tune of a 27-3 final and Joe Burrow looked bad in his fourth start of the season.
Burrow finished the game completing 20 of 30 passes for 165 yards. He was sacked three times and wasn't able to get anything going on offense. The injury is clearly bothering him and at this point, why are the Bengals continuing to play him? Why not try to use more of the playbook with a healthy Jake Browning than a limited playbook with a beat-up Burrow?
That being said, Burrow still thinks this team is capable of turning things around and making the playoffs for the third straight season.
Joe Burrow: "We have the capability of being a playoff team."
Normally, I'd agree with Burrow but nothing about this team right now looks like a playoff team. They've scored just three offensive touchdowns this season, the defense doesn't look nearly as good, and Burrow is struggling mightily.
If the Bengals want to be a playoff team this year, they have to get things figured out on both sides of the football -- and fast. At 1-3, they don't have many more games to try and get things right. Time is running out, even this early in the season.