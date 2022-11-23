Joe Burrow believes that Ja'Marr Chase will return in Week 12
Ja'Marr Chase was injured in the Week 7 win over the Falcons and has missed the past three games as a result. Joe Burrow struggled without him in Week 8 but has rebounded in the past two games.
When asked on Wednesday afternoon if he thought he'd have Chase back for Sunday's key AFC matchup against the Titans, Burrow said he expects his favorite target to be back in the lineup.
This would be huge for Burrow and the Bengals if true. Chase is definitely Burrow's favorite target and he looks for him in key situations. While he's done okay with Chase in the past two games, it's always better to have more weapons, especially one like Chase.
Joe Burrow said he thinks Ja'Marr Chase will play vs. Titans
The Bengals have a doozy of a schedule down the stretch and it kicks off this week with a road game against the Titans. The following week, the stripes host the Chiefs. This means in back-to-back weeks they'll be facing teams that they knocked out of the playoffs nearly a year ago.
Having Chase back means that the Bengals once again have an outstanding trio of receivers and that's when their offense is at its best. It's hard to stop this offense when Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd are out there catching passes from Joe Shiesty.
Hopefully, Chase is good to go and not rushing back into things. It's better to have him back healthy than to rush him and him make that injury worse.
Burrow believing that Chase is coming back, however, is massive news. Here's to a dominant run from these Bengals in the final six weeks of action.