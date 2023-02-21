Joe Burrow and Bengals fans have the same thought as offseason kicks off
The offseason kicked off last week when the Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Joe Burrow has been pretty quiet since the Cincinnati Bengals lost in the AFC Championship Game but he posted on Instagram on Tuesday and said exactly what we were all thinking.
"Thinkin about ball today" Burrow posted with a shot of him warming up with a football in his hand. If that doesn't have Bengals fans fired up for the offseason, what will?
The Bengals will be extending Burrow this offseason and until that figures itself out, the team probably woun't zero in on much else, nor should they. The offensive line also needs to be a major area of attention as its now arguably cost the Bengals two opportunities to win the Super Bowl.
Joe Burrow is thinking about ball just like all of us
The Bengals should be a Super Bowl contender yet again in 2023 but they have some tough decisions to make this offseason. Extending Burrow isn't one of those decisions but hopefully no drama stems from that.
Will the team be able to keep a solid team around Burrow once they extend him though? That's the big question once he gets his money.