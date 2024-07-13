Joe Burrow blasts Steelers stadium for poor playing surface
As the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL's AFC North division, there are three stadiums that Joe Burrow has to play in at least once every year outside of Cincinnati -- Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Baltimore. As it turns out, Burrow isn't a big fan of playing at one of those places.
During a recent appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, Burrow called out Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh for having less than ideal playing conditions, including apparently putting a kitty litter-like substance down on the field before games.
The Steelers share Acrisure Stadium with the Pittsburgh Panthers, so the grass surface can get banged up badly sometimes before NFL teams even take the field on Sundays,
"Yeah, they do that in Pittsburgh because sometimes Pitt, the college team in Pittsburgh, plays on Saturday, and we get there on Sunday, like what’s all this sand? I guess it’s kitty litter? I hope not," Burrow said, via Sports Illustrated.
At the end of the day, an NFL team having to share its stadium with a college team isn't ideal. As someone who attended the University of Pittsburgh and went to many Pitt games at the Steelers' stadium, I can attest to that.
The stadium isn't especially close to the campus, so students need to take buses, or other forms of transportation, to get there. Plus, the stadium was built for an NFL team and as a result sort of lacks the atmosphere, or mystique, that some other college stadiums have, like Beaver Stadium, which is just a few hours away from Pittsburgh.
Also, having a game played on the field just a day before the Steelers host a team does some damage to the field. Ideally, the field would be pristine for an NFL game, but that's just not the current reality in Pittsburgh. Luckily for Burrow and the Bengals, they only have to play there once a year, as opposed to the Steelers who have to play on that field eight or nine times every season.