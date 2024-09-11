Joe Burrow can set major career milestone in Week 2 against Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow will have an opportunity to reach a major career milestone in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow enters the contest with 97 career passing touchdowns to his name -- three shy of the big 1-0-0. So, if Burrow tosses three touchdowns against Kansas City, he will hit that big-time mark.
Burrow is approaching 100 career passing touchdowns
If Burrow does hit 100 total touchdowns against the Chiefs, he will be one of the fastest quarterbacks ever to do so. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was the fastest quarterback ever to compile 100 tossing touchdowns, as it took him just 40 total games. Miami Dolphins legend Dan Mario is the second-fastest player to reach the mark. He did so in 44 games. The game against Kansas City will be Burrow's 54th career game.
Burrow is obviously going to hit the 100-touchdown milestone in the very near future, but will he do it against a major rival in Kansas City? It would certainly make for a good story. While throwing three touchdowns in a single game obviously isn't easy, it's something that Burrow is no stranger to doing.
Burrow has thrown three touchdowns in a single game on16 separate occasions. Most recently, he accomplished the feat against the San Francisco 49ers last October. He also had three touchdowns in a game against the Arizona Cardinals earlier that same month. So, it's certainly something he's capable of doing. He has also thrown four touchdowns in a game four different times.
Burrow had an opportunity to hit 100 TDs in the first game of the season against the Patriots, but he failed to do so. In fact, he failed to toss a single touchdown, so he enters the game with the same number of touchdown passes that he entered the season with.
Hopefully, Burrow is able to boost that number against the Chiefs. If he doesn't, something will have gone really wrong. A quarterback as good as Burrow should never go two weeks in a row without tossing a tuddy. Plus, the Bengals will need him to be at, or near, his best if they want to leave Kansas City with a win.