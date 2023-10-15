Joe Burrow clearly frustrated with Bengals offense after ugly Week 6 win
It looked like the Cincinnati Bengals offense was on its way to another explosive performance. Joe Burrow led the unit down the field on its first two drives and both drives ended in touchdowns for the good guys.
Unfortunately, that's where the offensive output sputtered for the rest of the afternoon, as the unit only scored three more points for the rest of the game. Fortunately, the defense played good enough to get the Bengals the win but there's no denying how bad the offense looked.
Burrow spoke to the media following the 17-13 win and while he said he wasn't going to apologize for a win, he was obviously frustrated with how bad his offense looked on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Joe Burrow not pleased with offensive performance vs. Seahawks
Burrow finished the game completing 24-of-35 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while getting sacked three times. He had a QBR of 88.4.
While the second half was certainly rough, Burrow has looked head and shoulders better than he did in the first month of the season. More importantly, the team is winning now. While they're somehow still in the basement of the division, they're right back in the thick of things at 3-3 (the Ravens are 4-2, the Steelers are 3-2, and the Browns are 3-2).
Once this offense starts to consistently play well, the Bengals are going to be a very tough team to beat.