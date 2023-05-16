Joe Burrow confirms what we've all been wanting to hear
The Cincinnati Bengals had their first practice of the offseason and Joe Burrow talked to the media. For the first time this spring, Burrow discussed the contract situation.
Burrow is coming off the best season of his career, having thrown for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. While his yards were down from the previous season, he threw one more touchdown and two fewer interceptions.
With Burrow continuing to play at an MVP-level and leading the Bengals to at least the AFC Championship Game the past two years, it's a no-brainer that the organization needs to extend him. Fortunately, Burrow and the Bengals appear to be on the same page. Burrow even said that he's involved in the contract process.
Joe Burrow on contract extension: "I'm involved. It's in the works."
Another big thing that stood out while Burrow was discussing his future extension was that he was keeping his fellow teammates in mind who were due for extensions themselves.
Burrow did say that he wants what's best for him as well as his teammates so fans can probably rule out a total team-friendly deal. He'll likely be the highest-paid player in the league when this deal gets done and rightfully so. Only Patrick Mahomes has been more impressive over the past two years. You don't let a top-2 quarterback get away.
Tee Higgins was appreciative of Joe Burrow looking out for him and Ja'Marr Chase noted that Burrow wants to win and knows that looking out for his teammates is the best way to do that.
It's good to hear that Burrow wants this situation away from the media's hands. It hasn't appeared to be dramatic and hopefully, Joey Franchise gets his massive pay day soon.