Joe Burrow continues to make a statement in the MVP race
Entering last week's massive matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Burrow was saddled with +1500 odds to be crowned this season's NFL MVP, according to FanDuel. After taking down the Chiefs and moving 3-0 against them in the process, he now has +900 odds to win MVP, sitting behind Patrick Mahomes (+115) and Jalen Hurts (+150).
While it does feel as though Mahomes will still win the award, Burrow doesn't feel like a long shot to win the title anymore as he did as little as a week ago. He had a slow start to the season but the Bengals are 8-2 since that rough 0-2 start that feels like a century ago.
Tua Tagovailoa can't be in the discussions anymore and as fun as Josh Allen is to watch, he hasn't been MVP-caliber since early in the year.
Joe Burrow needs to be in the MVP conversation
I understand why Mahomes and Hurts are leading the pack but we need to talk about what Burrow has accomplished this season and why his name should be in the MVP discussion as well.
Since throwing four ugly picks in that Week 1 stinker, Burrow has only thrown four interceptions since then. He's been doing everything the Bengals need him to during their four-game win streak and while some might argue that he has elite weapons and a good defense surrounding him, so does Hurts so that argument should be out the window.
Burrow has been the best quarterback in the league over the past few weeks and now he's beaten the frontrunner for MVP. If that's not a big enough reason to seriously consider him for the award, I don't know what is.
Ultimately, Mahomes probably gets the MVP title and Bengals fans should honestly hope that Burrow doesn't get it considering that the MVP recipient has not won the Super Bowl since Kurt Warner was crowned MVP and the Rams won the Super Bowl in the 1999 season. That's how long it's been since an MVP went on to win the Super Bowl.
So yeah, as much as Burrow should be in the MVP conversation, maybe it's best if he doesn't win the award. You can have it, Mahomes.