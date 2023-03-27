Joe Burrow contract: Projecting what an extension might look like

Here's a proposed contract extension for Joe Burrow:



8yrs/$408M



$142,635,000 fully GRTD at Signing $240,635,000 in total guarantees



$51M AAV



$60M Signing Bonus



2023 Cap Hit = $18,980,025 ($7,464,982 increase from currently scheduled $11.5M Cap Hit)



2023 Cash Spend= $61.01M pic.twitter.com/4BZzaqcgPm