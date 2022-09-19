Joe Burrow is currently on pace to be sacked over 100 times in 2022
Joe Burrow was sacked a whopping 71 times during the entire 2022 season (regular and playoffs) so the Cincinnati Bengals went to work in putting together an offensive line that could protect him better. So far, that hasn't been working out too well, as Burrow has been sacked 13 times through just two games.
During a segment on Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt and the rest of the crew discussed the level of concern with the 0-2 Bengals and he mentioned that Burrow is on pace to be sacked over 100 times.
"Joe Burrow last year was sacked 51 times. At the rate he's going now, it's going to be over 100 times. I'm not exaggerating. This was supposed to be a storyline of the past -- Protect Joe Burrow, protect Joe Burrow. It ain't happening. "- Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football
Brandt isn't wrong with what he said on the broadcast. Burrow's protection hasn't gotten better since we saw him get sacked seven times during the Super Bowl... In fact, the protection might have gotten worse somehow with the only true bright spot on the line being Ted Karras.
"La'el Collins comes over from Dallas and shows up and says "I'm Joe Burrow's new bodyguard. No one touches you." La'el... I mean - Everyone was touching you.""- Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football
Again, Brandt isn't wrong here with his assessment. Collins has had a rough introduction to his Bengals tenure, getting worked against T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons in back-to-back weeks. Brandt tells the fans complaining about having to go against those two pass-rushers that the Bengals are the reigning AFC champs and should know they're going to have to face tough pass-rushers. Essentially, he said "Get over it".
Brandt mentioned that the 19-play drive that ended up tying the game at 17 all can't be the way this offense operates. Unfortunately, they have to operate this way for the time being because of how shaky the line is. Burrow has to get the ball out quick or else he's going to get rocked by the opposing defense.
With two games in the books and the Bengals already sitting at 0-2, they can't afford to play this poorly if they want to make the playoffs. It's time to seriously start worrying about this new-look offensive line instead of making excuses for them.