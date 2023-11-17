Joe Burrow discusses when his season-ending injury occurred
If you haven't heard the news by now, Joe Burrow is done for the year. The Cincinnati Bengals were already in a tough spot at 5-5 and with one conference win before Burrow went down, but now without Burrow, the playoffs seem like a pipe dream. Even if they were to get there, it's doubtful they're making a deep run without their star quarterback.
That's the way the cookie crumbles sometimes and it sucks for Bengals fans. This was the year that the Bengals needed to get over the hump because of the rookie deals expiring for key players and now they won't be able to get it done.
Burrow spoke to the media on Friday afternoon and discussed the exact moment that the injury occurred.
Burrow says that on the play before the touchdown pass, he fell on his wrist. The next play when he threw the four-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon, he felt a pop and that's when you saw him react in obvious pain. He tried throwing on the sidelines but he said he couldn't get it done (and fans saw his reaction toward trying to throw on the broadcast).
Burrow said that after the game, he "kind of had a feeling" that things weren't going to go in his favor.
This is a massive blow for a Bengals team that had Super Bowl aspirations entering the season. While the team has talent, Burrow is the reason this team was the contender they were just a mere hours ago. Without him, people aren't going to be afraid of them.
Burrow did say that he'd remain around the team and bring positive energy.
It's Jake Browning's team now and considering how poorly the defense has played over the past few weeks, it's hard to imagine this team winning more than a few games left on their schedule.