Joe Burrow dishes on his health, state of Bengals
Burrow discussed several topics with the Bengals website.
At the onset of Cincinnati's offseason workouts, star quarterback Joe Burrow caught up with the team's website and touched on a variety of topics, including his health after suffering a season-ending wrist injury last season, the current state of the Bengals and what the team needs to do to bounce back after missing out on the playoffs last year. Here are some of the highlights.
Burrow on his health and rehab
- "I'm doing the rehab every day. That's always a part of it," Burrow said. "As far as my offseason training, it hasn't really affected it too much. I've been able to pretty much do everything I normally do from a lifting and conditioning standpoint. I'm in a great spot body-wise."
- "I'm confident I've put all the work in I need to make sure I'm healthy," Burrow said. "I'm continuing year-to-year to better hone that and make that more efficient. Maybe listen to my body a little more throughout the offseason and not push through things that maybe I have in the past. I'm just starting to learn my body more and more."
Burrow on where Bengals can improve over last season
- "We have to be more consistent than we were last year," Burrow said. "Part of that was the injury to me. I think we just need to take that next step as an offense. Be more consistent series-to-series. We've been pretty good game-to-game, but I think if we really want to be one of those top one to three offenses in the league, we have to be more consistent."
Burrow on his developing leadership
- "Every year I'm growing and evolving as a player and as a leader," Burrow said. "I think every year I take a step in the direction I want to go as far as leading, leading by example, having conversations with guys. It's just another year under my belt where I'm more comfortable and have a better understanding of those things. As you get older, you get wiser, you better understand how to try to put all the personalities of a team to make the locker room a fun place and that translates to the field."
Burrow on the state of the Bengals
- "We know we have the right people in place to reach our goals," Burrow said. "It's just about putting all those pieces together and finding our roles to optimize what we can do."