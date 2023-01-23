The Joe Burrow effect is real and Bengals fans love it
The Cincinnati Bengals are on their way to the AFC Championship Game once again and this marks twice that they've been to the AFC title game since Joe Burrow arrived back in 2020.
Prior to Burrow's arrival, the Bengals were a disaster in the playoffs. I don't need to delve too much into that because fans lived it and had their hearts broken year after year.
After the Bengals got that proverbial playoff monkey off their backs last year, however, the vibe surrounding Bengals playoff games has been totally different and that's because of Burrow.
Joe Burrow has changed the Bengals franchise forever
Burrow isn't the one making tackles and limiting the opponent to 10 points like the Bengals defense did on Sunday but his confidence has gone a long way with this team. He laughed at the underdog narrative leading up to this game and he sure as hell didn't play like an underdog. He and the rest of his teammates dogwalked the Bills in their own stadium.
Burrow put together arguably one of the best performances in his career against the Bills and why should people bet against him now? He's proven that under the brightest lights, he comes through.
Bengals fans should be thrilled to have this guy as their quarterback for the next 10-15 years.