Joe Burrow is eliminating social media distractions after 0-2 start
After the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-2, Joe Burrow made the decision to delete both the Instagram and Twitter apps from his phone.
Burrow isn't very active on either social media platform so this isn't a huge move for him but he does show that he's dedicated to eliminating the distractions. It's been a less-than-stellar start for Burrow and the Bengals to start their 2022 season, as the former No. 1 overall pick just two years ago has three touchdowns and four interceptions on the year.
Not only is Burrow not looking like the same guy we saw lead this team to the Super Bowl but the reigning AFC champs have yet to secure a victory. They came close in Week 1 when they forced overtime against the Steelers but couldn't get things done in that overtime period. This past week against the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys, things didn't end well for the stripes either.
Will Joe Burrow's removal of social media apps help the Bengals win games?
Speaking from experience, I tend to be a happier and more productive person when I steer clear of social media but I don't play football for a living. This is a good decision by Burrow but it probably won't help the Bengals' situation right away.
Fingers crossed that Cincinnati can get their first W of the season when they take on the New York Jets this weekend.