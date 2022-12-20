Joe Burrow ended this insane Tom Brady streak
The Cincinnati Bengals continue to win and they ended a crazy streak from Tom Brady with their 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Before Sunday's collapse, Brady was 89-0 with a 17+ point lead while playing at home. After the collapse, he's now 89-1 because Joe Burrow and the Bengals came back in the second half with 34 unanswered points.
Brady was tearing up the Bengals secondary in the first half and the Bucs entered the locker room at halftime with a 17-3 lead. They'd only score one more touchdown for the rest of the game and it came in the final minutes of the game.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals are the 1 in Brady's 89-1 stat
It was an impressive performance from Burrow and the offense for sure but the defense should be given a ton of credit. They forced four turnovers in Bucs territory that allowed for Burrow and company to make quick work of the Bucs defense and put points on the board.
Brady will go down as the most decorated quarterback in NFL history and he wasn't even having a bad year this season, the Bucs have just been bad. The Bengals fell behind but stuck to their guns and were able to leave Raymond James Stadium with a W.
It was an impressive win and most of all, it was a true team win.