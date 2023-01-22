Joe Burrow has four words for Who Dey doubters
As the snow continued to fall in Buffalo after the Cincinnati Bengals curb-stomped the Bills on their home turf, Joe Burrow had a message for the NFL.
"Better send those refunds."
This, of course, is a shot at the NFL selling tickets for the AFC Championship Game that was slated to take place in Atlanta if it was between the Bills and Chiefs. That won't be happening now that Buffalo's season is over.
Joe Burrow puts the NFL on blast.
I will say that it's pretty common for the league to start selling tickets to games for any potential matchup that might happen but clearly the Bengals used this as motivation. That helped them blast the Bills by double-digits and send them home for the offseason.
It'll now be the Bengals vs. the Chiefs in the AFC title game and it'll be in Kansas City, not Atlanta because the Bengals spoiled that plan.
Now it's time to end the MVP's season.