Joe Burrow had a brutally honest response to heartbreaking loss to Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has been on the wrong end of some frustrating losses over the course of his career in the NFL. After all, the Bengals lost the Super Bowl by three points in 2022, and then they lost the AFC Championship game by three points the following year.
Joe Burrow was extremely frustrated after Week 2 loss to Kansas City
But, neither of those outcomes top Cincinnati's 26-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 in terms of frustration, as Burrow said this most recent loss to K.C. was "as frustrating [a loss] as I've had." He also added that the loss "stings."
Those are pretty strong words from Burrow, who was visibly upset on the sideline following a late penalty that sealed Cincinnati's fate.
Even ESPN Bengals reporter Ben Baby said that this was probably the most upset he's ever seen Burrow, including after the Super Bowl loss.
This game is probably an extra tough one to swallow since Cincinnati was in position to win the game after playing markedly better than they did in Week 1. The Bengals were up by two and had Kansas City facing a fourth-and-16 in the closing minutes of the game.
If Cincinnati was simply able to get a stop, the game would have been over. Unfortunately for Burrow and the Bengals, rookie safety Daijahn Anthony was called for pass interference on the play, granting the Chiefs a fresh set of downs in the process. Kicker Harrison Butker went on to win the game for Kansas City with a 51-yard field goal. It was a tough way to lose.
Burrow himself played pretty well as he threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns. However, he did have a fumble that directly resulted in a touchdown for Kansas City's defense. So now, instead of starting 1-1 with a win over the defending champs under their belt, the Bengals start the season 0-2 for the third consecutive year.
It's probably a good sign that Burrow was fired up after the loss. You'd obviously rather that than the alternative. It's clear that winning the game -- and besting the Chiefs -- was extremely important to him. Perhaps it will serve as motivation for the team moving forward throughout the rest of the season.
Burrow had a 3-1 career record against Kansas City entering the Week 2 matchup. That record now stands at 3-2.