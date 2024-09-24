Joe Burrow hit a major career milestone in loss to Commanders
Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow reached a major career milestone during Cincinnati's 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night.
Joe Burrow hits 100 career passing touchdowns
Early in the first quarter, Burrow hit wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for an impressive 41-yard touchdown reception to start off the scoring. Not only was the play an impressive highlight, it was also the 100th passing touchdown of Burrow's career.
Burrow's 100th tossing touchdown came in his 55th career game, which is tied for the seventh-fewest game in NFL history. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was the fastest quarterback ever to compile 100 tossing touchdowns, as it took him just 40 total games.
Burrow didn't stop at 100 though, as he went on to throw two more touchdowns against Washington, bringing his career total to 102 and counting. Unfortunately, his passing production wasn't enough as the Bengals still lost the game and fell to 0-3 on the season.
Cincinnati's odds of making the playoffs at this point don't look great. There have been 160 teams to start a season with a record of 0-3 since 1990, and only four of them have gone on to qualify for postseason play.
But despite the slow start, Burrow is doing his best to remain optimistic about Cincinnati's season. After all, the team has only played three games, which means that there's still 14 to go. A whole lot could happen during that time.
"It's an exciting opportunity, just like every season is.," Burrow said. "There's going to be some big games down the stretch that we're going to have to step up for. We haven't played any division opponents yet. ... We're by no means out of it. Playoffs and winning the division is the furthest thing from my mind. We have got to get better this week."
It's unfortunate for Burrow that his 100-touchdown milestone came in a loss, so he probably wasn't able to enjoy it as much as he would have otherwise. He likely would have traded the milestone for a win, but it apparently wasn't meant to be.
The Bengals will look to get their first win of the season against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.