Joe Burrow Injury Update: Bengals QB confirms there were no setbacks
Burrow played vs. Rams despite lingering calf injury
The Cincinnati Bengals risked quite a bit by throwing Joe Burrow out on the field against the Los Angeles Rams and it appears that the move paid off. The Stripes won the game, notching their first win of the regular season, and Burrow said when speaking to the media that he didn't have any setbacks.
Burrow noted that a setback can happen at any time but now that he's been out there and taken some hits, he should be stronger moving forward. That's good to hear considering up next is Jeffery Simmons and the Titans defensive line.
Joe Burrow says he feels good following Week 3 win
Burrow was well aware of the risk when he suited up to play in Week 3. He said that there was also a risk of being 0-3 and he took that into consideration when playing on Monday night.
Burrow finished the game with 49 pass attempts, completing 26 passes for 259 yards and one interception. He was sacked two times and hit six times by the Rams defense. For the most part, the offensive line did a decent job protecting Burrow but Cordell Volson had a rough night at the office, to say the least.
I was worried about the decision to play Burrow but the Bengals got the win and avoided a setback to their quarterback. This injury will be something to monitor throughout the rest of the season but now that Burrow has played a game and won despite this injury, perhaps managing it won't be such a big deal.