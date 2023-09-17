Joe Burrow Injury Update: Bengals QB says he tweaked his calf in Week 2 loss
Burrow limped off the field in 27-24 loss
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-2 for the second straight year but the bigger story here is that Joe Burrow was seen limping at the end of the game. Burrow bounced back from a bad Week 1 outing, throwing two touchdowns in the eventual loss, but the team lost and then he was limping. Not good.
Burrow spoke to the media following the game and revealed that he tweaked his right calf at the end of the game. This is something that Bengals fans will be closely monitoring all week.
After an atrocious Week 1 performance, Burrow did put up decent stats in this one despite a slow start. He threw for 222 yards, two touchdowns (both to Tee Higgins, who also had a bounceback game), and one interception. The interception was costly, as the Bengals had put together their best drive of the game at that point and then Burrow's pick eliminated all of that.
Joe Burrow tweaks calf in Week 2 loss
Sure, the Bengals are 0-2 and that's not a good place to be in but the worst part of the loss is Burrow tweaking his calf. If he wasn't 100% over the past two weeks, why was he out there? Now the team is winless and the quarterback might have an injury that sidelines him for a key Monday night game that is a must-win now.
This is a terrible way to start the season for this Bengals team who entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. They did start 0-2 last year and made it to the AFC title game but Burrow didn't get injured and the AFC North is better now than it was a year ago.
Let's just hope for the best.