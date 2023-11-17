Joe Burrow Injury Update: The latest on right wrist injury
Burrow exited the game in the second quarter
Updated: Joe Burrow has been ruled out.
The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football but unfortunately, a major injury popped up for the Bengals. Joe Burrow had to exit the game in the second quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his throwing hand.
Burrow tried to grip the ball and throw it but was shown grimacing on the sideline while attempting to do so. He then jogged to the locker room.
Before the game, there had been a clip posted of Burrow arriving at the stadium with something on his throwing hand but the clip was deleted. Burrow did not appear on the injury report ahead of the game.
Burrow had thrown a touchdown pass to put the Bengals up 10-7 but then he was clearly in a lot of pain after taking a hit from Jadeveon Clowney. When he tried throwing on the sidelines, it was clear that Burrow couldn't grip the ball without being in an immense amount of pain.
Burrow injured during TNF game vs. Ravens; Return is questionable
The Bengals have said that Burrow's return is questionable. Jake Browning will take the snaps if Burrow cannot return to the game.
Burrow was seen exiting the locker room with his teammates with a beanie on. Per Kelsey Conway, he did not look happy.
The broadcast also noted that Burrow is probably done for the night.