Joe Burrow is a leader on and off the field

Two words we would use to describe Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow? Good guy.
And of course, he's a hell of a football player as well.
Burrow struggled to find his form early this season but appears to be trending upward after a resolute victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. The 2021 Comeback Player of the Year has received praise for his poise, passing ability, and pocket presence on the field, and now he deserves recognition for his endeavors off the field, too.
On Tuesday, Burrow announced the launch of a self-titled nonprofit -- The Joe Burrow Foundation -- aimed to help fight food insecurity and raise awareness for mental health issues.
Per the website, the foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in communities across Ohio and Louisiana.
Joe Burrow launches nonprofit foundation to combat food insecurity and mental health stigma
"I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good. This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech... We want to make a difference here as well."- Joe Burrow
Burrow helped launch his foundation with his parents, who serve on the board of directors.
The star quarterback displayed his admirable leadership qualities in last year's Super Bowl run, but seeing him want to make a bigger difference outside of the NFL warms our hearts.
You just can't hate the guy -- the Bengals drafted an elite quarterback and an all-around good apple.