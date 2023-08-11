Joe Burrow isn't playing in the preseason opener but he warmed up anyway
Good news, Bengals fans! Joe Burrow was on the field at Paycor Stadium running and throwing before the Cincinnati Bengals were set to take on the Green Bay Packers.
Burrow suffered a calf injury on just the second day of training camp, marking yet another year where he'd miss the majority of training camp and all of preseason. Fortunately, Burrow was said to be "several weeks" out when he initially sustained the injury and now that he's actually out running and throwing, fans should be relieved.
Burrow probably won't play in the preseason -- nor should he -- but this is a good sign that he'll be ready to go in Week 1.
This is a huge year for the Cincinnati Bengals, as they're now having to pay their stars and that could shorten the window if they make a wrong turn somewhere. Burrow has yet to be extended but that move should hopefully be coming soon. Once he's extended, the Bengals still have him on his rookie deal for two more years before his big contract will kick in.
Let's stick to what we know now though and the good news is that Joe Burrow is out on the field throwing passes and running. Fingers crossed that he can play against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.