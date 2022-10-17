Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase bright spots in Bengals winners and losers from Week 6
It wasn't easy but the Cincinnati Bengals got back to .500 with a 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Any win is a good win but this one was definitely tricky, as the run defense was exposed and it took the offense finally playing to the level we know they're capable of for the stripes to reign supreme.
This was the best the offense has looked this entire season and it definitely gave fans confidence moving forward. On the flip side, however, while not allowing a second-half touchdown, the defense performed poorly in the first half and made some mistakes that we simply didn't see them making through the previous five games.
With all of that said, let's check out the winners and losers from Week 6. We'll start with the losers.
Losers
Trent Taylor
After the Bengals defense forced the Saints to go 3-and-out, Trent Taylor was back to field the punt. He tried to get a nice return out of it but in doing so, lost the football and the Saints recovered it. That set them up with great field position and put the Bengals in a hole just like that.
While this didn't end up costing the Bengals the game, it certainly could have.