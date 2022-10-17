Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase bright spots in Bengals winners and losers from Week 6
Winners
Ja'Marr Chase
The turning point in the game was when Joe Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase late in the game and Chase broke some tackles and took the pigskin 60 yards to the house. That made it a four-point game, forcing the Saints to have to score a touchdown on their next drive.
Chase finished the game with seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. I'd say he enjoyed being back in the Dome.
Joe Burrow
We finally got to see some Burrow magic this season, as the former No. 1 overall pick played his best game of the season. There were several moments where Burrow should have been sacked but managed to escape the pressure and make something out of nothing.
The most impressive play from Burrow was in the second quarter when he should have been sacked but escaped and ended the play in the end zone for a touchdown.
Burrow's final numbers were 300 yards passing and three touchdowns. He threw an interception last week but that's the only one he's tossed since that horrid Week 1 performance.