Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase bright spots in Bengals winners and losers from Week 6
Tyler Boyd
Good things happen when the Bengals get Boyd involved and that was the case once again during Sunday's win. The former second-round pick finished the game with six catches for 66 yards and averaged 11.0 yards per catch.
With Tee Higgins banged up, it was important for Boyd to become a bigger part of the offense this week and he did just that. Keep feeding Boyd!
Sam Hubbard
The Bengals continue to get positive production out of the local product and this week, he had half a sack and also racked up seven tackles. It felt like Hubbard was getting pressure throughout the game and he continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.
This win wasn't the prettiest but a win is a win, as they say. Next up for the Bengals is a home game against the Atlanta Falcons.