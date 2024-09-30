Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase both made some NFL history in win over Panthers
CIncinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow and star wide recevier Ja'Marr Chase both made some NFL history in the team's 34-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. Let's start with Burrow.
Burrow hits 2,000 career passing attempts
Burrow threw his 2,000th career pass early on in the contest against Carolina, which is noteworthy, but more noteworthy is the fact that he completed 1,363 of those attempts. That number represents the second-most completions through 2K career attempts in NFL history. Only New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees had more completions through his first 2,000 passing attempts with 1,444, per the Bengals' website.
So, what does that tell us? Well, it tells us that Burrow has been extremely accurate throughout his career to this point. Although, anyone who has watched him a few times probably could have told you that. Burrow quickly established himself as one of the league's best quarterbacks, and now in his fifth season, he has maintained that status.
Chase becomes fastest Bengals player to 4,000 receiving yards
One of the biggest beneficiaries of Burrow's accuracy is Chase, who made some history of his own against the Panthers. Chase surpassed 4,000 career receiving yards in the game, and he became the fastest Bengals player ever to do so in the process (49 games). He bested Bengals legend A.J. Green by one game, as Green hit the 4K mark in his 50th career game.
Chase also became just the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to reach 4,000+ receiving and 30+ receiving touchdowns in his first 50 games. The other four players were Green, Miami Dolphins receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Jerry Rice. Not bad company for Chase.
The most important stat from the game, though, was the final score, as the Bengals were able to outscore the Panthers to get their first win of the season. Individual accolades are cool, but team success is the name of the game.