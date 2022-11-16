Joe Burrow jokes that Minkah Fitzpatrick should wait a bit longer to return
Week 11 is the rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have been waiting for since they lost in Week 1 in overtime.
Burrow was a big reason why the Bengals lost that week, as he threw four interceptions and lost a fumble. Right off the bat, he was picked off by Minkah Fitzpatrick, who took the football to the house to put the Steelers on the board immediately.
Burrow was recently coming off an appendectomy, which could have been to blame for his poor performance. It just so happens that Fitzpatrick recently had an appendectomy and missed last week's game against the Saints as a result.
With news that Fitzpatrick could return this week, Burrow joked about it during his press conference on Wednesday.
Joe Burrow doesn't want anything to do with Minkah Fitzpatrick
Fitzpatrick made Burrow's life a living hell 10 weeks ago so it makes sense that the Bengals quarterback wouldn't want to see the Steelers defender on the field. Fitzpatrick has been one of the best in the league at his position since entering the league in 2018. He played with the Dolphins as a rookie in 2018 and was traded early in the 2019 season to Pittsburgh where the Bengals have had to deal with him twice a year every year ever since.
Not having Fitzpatrick to worry about would make things easier for Burrow but he's come a long way since his slow start. After throwing four interceptions that week, the Bengals signal-caller has thrown just two picks since then.
It's understandable that Joe Burrow doesn't want Minkah Fitzpatrick on the field this weekend but hopefully, if Fitzpatrick does play, the Bengals quarterback gets the last laugh on Sunday.