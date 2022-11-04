Joe Burrow leads the way in AFC North QB Power Rankings after Week 8
The AFC North has been one of the more unpredictable up-and-down divisions this season. There has been inconsistency across the board with all four teams. However, you could also make the case that the AFC North has the third and fourth-best teams in the AFC.
The QB play in the North this season is pretty much how you would expect it to be from a performance basis. The Cleveland Browns remain without Deshaun Watson until after Week 11, so this season, Jacoby Brissett has led the Dawg Pound.
Brissett has been solid for the most part. He hasn't done anything that has made the Browns question the future at the position, but he is holding down the fort and keeping the team competitive by doing his job. He is coming off his best win of the season on Monday night in a 32-13 route over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns currently sit at 3-5 and third in the division.
The Baltimore Ravens and Bengals have gotten exactly what they should and what they expect from their star-caliber QBs. Lamar Jackson has the Ravens at 5-3 and first in the AFC North while having a Pro Bowl-level season. Joe Burrow, who may have a little bit better numbers than Jackson, just moved to 0-3 against AFC North opponents and has the Bengals at 4-4 and second in the division.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting season, to say the least, at the quarterback position. The Steelers are in last place and are 2-6 overall, but they aren't as bad as their record shows. They have had inconsistent play as an offense, which has held them back in many close games this year.
The year started with Mitchell Trubisky, and after a few weeks, they transitioned to rookie Kenny Pickett, and their offense has not improved. With all this being said, let's rank the QBs in the AFC North through 8 weeks in the NFL.
All stats and player personnel courtesy of ESPN