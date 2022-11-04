Joe Burrow leads the way in AFC North QB Power Rankings after Week 8
2. Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been great, per usual, and you could make the case for him to be over Joe Burrow but it is more like 1A and 1B when comparing the two. Jackson had a little skid of games where his passing rating decreased and lacked completion percentage, but overall he has been very solid as a whole in his passing and rushing attack this year.
Jackson has the Ravens at the top of the AFC North, and they will look to ride that out till the end of the season to a division title. The impressive thing about Jackson is that he still finds ways to produce with minimal weapons on the outside besides Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, and Devin Duvernay. However, Bateman was just placed on IR.
Jackson has managed to throw for 15 touchdowns, which ranks fourth in the NFL, and rush for two this season. That is low for him, but he is still managing plenty of yards on the ground. He has a current QBR of 63.7 and has thrown for just over 1,600 yards in the air.
1. Joe Burrow
As mentioned, Burrow and Jackson are a toss-up for one and two, and as Jackson won the battle between the two this year and has his team a game higher in the rankings, Burrow has had the better season so far from the statistical standpoint.
More than half of Burrow's turnovers that he has had this year came in Week 1 of the season against the Steelers. From Week 2 to Week 7, he has been easily one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He did not play great Monday night but still managed over 200 yards, and two touchdown passes plus his offensive line did him no favors.
Joe Burrow leads the NFL in passing yards and is third in touchdown passes. The former No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 2,329 yards, 17 touchdowns, and has rushed for three touchdowns on the ground this year.
Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson could interchange on a week-to-week basis depending on performance. However, they both sit strides ahead of Pickett or Brissett and that's not up for debate.
How are you ranking the quarterbacks in the division?