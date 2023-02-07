Joe Burrow is living rent free in Chris Jones' head even with Super Bowl looming
The Kansas City Chiefs finally got a victory against the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals and it came in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs had a lot of motivation heading into that game as the Bengals were talking trash and calling Arrowhead "Burrowhead".
Hell, before the game, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said that KC couldn't consider it a real rivalry because they hadn't beaten the Bengals yet. It's certainly one now that the two sides have each won a key game against the other one.
Even after Jones demolished the Bengals' injured offensive line in the AFC title game, he's still thinking about Burrow and the stripes. When asked in Super Bowl media sessions who he enjoyed sacking the most, Jones didn't hesitate to throw Burrow's name out there.
Joe Burrow is still getting under Chris Jones' skin
Jones had the last laugh this time around, sacking Burrow twice and hitting him five times in total. Jones had said that part of why he had the season he did in 2022 was because of the sacks he missed on Burrow during last year's AFC Championship Game were constantly on his mind. Burrow was under Jones' skin all offseason and season long and he finally got to act out his revenge.
It's funny that Jones had this response and you'd have to think that Burrow and the Bengals offense will be mocking him for this answer when these two teams inevitably meet up in next year's playoffs.
Right now, this sure looks to be the next big rivalry in the AFC.