Joe Burrow makes Bengals history and he's not done yet
The Cincinnati Bengals have finally come to form when it mattered most this season. Make no mistake about it, the early season woes are long gone as quarterback Joe Burrow and company are ready to once again go the distance.
As Week 16 continues on over the holiday weekend, Burrow has already made franchise history and there are still two more games left for the regular season. Burrow threw his 34th touchdown pass for the season, tying his own franchise record which is an amazing achievement.
It's safe to say that Burrow will probably break that franchise record once the regular season is in the books. So far this season, Burrow has continued doing what he does best under center, to the point where the Bengals are once again considered early Super Bowl favorites.
Joe Burrow ties franchise history for most touchdowns in a season at 34
If Burrow continues playing as great as he is, here's to hoping that if they do head to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, this time around they leave victorious. They have all the makings of a Super Bowl championship as it's just a matter of getting there and letting destiny do its thing.
The Bengals have already clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs thanks to the NY Jets losing on Thursday Night Football to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now that they have their ticket into the postseason, here's to hoping that they end up going all the way again but leaving victorious to earn their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.