Joe Burrow makes bold claim about Bengals offense heading into 2024 NFL season
The Cincinnati Bengals made some major personnel (and facility) upgrades over the offseason, including to the tight end position. In addition to brining back Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson, the Bengals also signed Mike Gesicki and drafted Erick All Jr. and Tanner McLachlan.
Burrow's best TE group ever?
Thanks to those additions, Cincinnati's tight end group is the best that it's been during the Joe Burrow era, at least according to the man himself. That applies to other positions groups, too.
"I think this is the best and deepest our tight end room has been since I've been here, and I think you could say that about a lot of positions we have right now, on offense and defense. So, we're feeling really good about the squad."
Despite the loss of Tyler Boyd in free agency, Cincinnati's wide receiver group is pretty deep too thanks to the likes of Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin, Jermaine Burton and Andrei Iosivas, in addition to star pass-catchers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
The same could be said about the safety position, as the team brought in Geno Stone and Vonn Bell over the offseason to join second-year player Jordan Battle in a competition for the two starting spots.
While the team did trade running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, the addition of Zack Moss and the emergence of second-year back Chase Brown should help to offset that loss. Overall, Burrow has a lot of weapons to work with on the offensive end, and as long as he can stay healthy, Cincinnati's offense could prove to be extremely dangerous.
In addition to new personnel, Burrow also expects Cincinnati's offense to look a bit different in 2024 in terms of approach, as the star signal-caller previously stated that he expects to have more variety in Cincinnati's offense in 2024.
“I think we’ll see a little bit more variety than we have in the past,” Burrow said. “I think we’re gonna dictate that [tempo] a little more this year. I’m excited about the pressure we’re going to put on defenses with our style of offense this year, I think it’ll be exciting to watch."
Between added talent and added variety, the Bengals offensive attack should be not only be productive, but it could also prove unpredictable for opposing defenses. Look out, league.