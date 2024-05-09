Joe Burrow makes his feelings about Tee Higgins drama crystal clear
One of the biggest storylines of the offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals has been trade requests. First, star wide receiver Tee Higgins requested a trade out of Cincinnati at the onset of free agency in March after failing to make any progress towards a long-term extension with the franchise.
Then, defensive tackle Trey Hendrickson followed suit shortly before the 2024 NFL Draft in April. Like Higgins, Hendrickson was upset with the lack of long-term security that he had with the Bengals.
Publicly, the Bengals have remained adamant that they don't plan to trade either player due to the internal belief that they're simply a better team with Higgins and Hendrickson on the roster. This sentiment was recently echoed by quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow wants his guys back, but understands the business side
"I really hope both those guys are here next year because we are a better football team with both of them," Burrow said while speaking with media members during Cincinnati's offseason workouts. "They are both great locker room guys, too. They are going to do what they've got to do, but when the time comes for them to come back, if that time comes, we are going to welcome them back and hit our stride."
It's no surprise that Burrow wants two key contributors to remain with the team. But, Burrow also understands that the NFL is a business, and he plans to supports his disgruntled teammates in their quests to secure their futures.
"Those guys have their business they need to take care of," Burrow said. "I support them in every way. Both those guys have earned everything that has come to them and more. I'll support them all the way through it. Whatever they feel like is best for their career. That's for them and their agents and their families to decide."
Burrow knows a thing or two about securing a long-term contract with the Bengals, as he signed a five-year, $275 million deal with the team last year.